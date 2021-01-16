Viet Nam always a leading partner of Netherlands in Asia

Vietnamese lychee exports to the Netherlands. The EVFTA is expected to open up big opportunities for businesses of the two countries. — Photo tintucnongnghiep.com Viet Nam is always a leading partner of the Netherlands in Asia, said the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Co-operation, Sigrid Kaag, at an online meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on Thursday. The minister, who attended the meeting with the CEOs of 13 major Dutch companies, said the EVFTA is expected to open up big opportunities for businesses of the two countries and now is a suitable time for the two sides to deepen their co-operation. She noted that the two countries have worked closely in various fields, particularly industry, clean energy, renewable energy, circular economy and emissions reduction towards sustainable development. Minister Anh welcomed the Dutch government and businesses’ interest in collaboration with Viet Nam in trade, industry and energy. He took the occasion to explain issues of interest of each participating Dutch business and clarify contents related to the enforcement of the EVFTA including taxation, intellectual property, trade in services and Government procurement. He also made clear what Viet Nam can do to help Dutch investors… Read full this story

