Việt Nam aims to become a socialist-oriented developed nation by mid-21st century

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng speaks at the 13th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will strive to become a socialist-oriented developed nation by the middle of the 21st century, Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng has said in the opening session of the 13th National Party Congress in Hà Nội on Tuesday. Speaking while presenting the 12th tenure Party Central Committee's report on documents submitted to the Congress, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng said the goal was one of the overall objectives in the political report for the 2021-2025 tenure and beyond. Other objectives include enhancing the Party's leadership, ruling capacity and effectiveness, building a clean and strong Party and political system in all aspects to consolidate people's trust in the Party, State and the socialist system, while also promoting innovation, aspirations for developments and national unity. The report also has targets for pushing the đổi mới (renewal) policy forward, national industrialisation and modernisation and defending…

