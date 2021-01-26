Việt Nam achieves poverty reduction goals

Growing Sa nhân tím (Amomum Longiligulare T.L.Wu ), a valuable medical plant, helps local residents in Điện Biên Province escape poverty and improve their lives. — VNA/VNS Photo Phan Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has gained impressive achievements in poverty reduction in recent years under the leadership of the Party and the Government, but more will be done to ensure these efforts leave sustainable impacts. Under the leadership of the Party and the Government, localities nationwide have implemented solutions and programmes to help local people develop suitable livelihood models to escape poverty and improve their lives, especially in 2016-2020. The Mường Nhé Nature Reserve in the northern province of Điện Biên started to implement a project to develop the livelihood based on the forest in five communes in the buffer zone of the forest. The project of planting Sa nhân tím (Amomum longiligulare T.L.Wu), a valuable species of medical plants, was first conducted in Sín Thầu Commune, the westernmost area of the country. Initially, local people were reluctant to join the project as they were unaware of the economic benefits gained from growing the plant. Pờ Dần Sinh, a Hà Nhì ethnic resident in Tả Kố Khừ tribal village of the… Read full this story

