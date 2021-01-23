VAVA asked to further support Agent Orange/dioxin victims

Since its establishment on January 10, 2004, the association has expanded its affiliated chapters in all 63 provinces and cities across the country with over 400,000 members. General Vinh speaks at the event. As of December 2020, VAVA called international and domestic organizations, businesses and individuals to donate nearly VND 2,550 billion. The money was used to repair and build gratitude houses, grant scholarships, support production and flood-hit locals, and provide free health checkups and medicines for AO/dioxin victims, among others. Addressing the event, General Vinh underscored that the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has always taken care of and supported the association to fulfill its missions. Meanwhile, Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich also directed military units to work with the VAVA in overcoming post-war toxic chemical consequences. In the coming time, General Vinh urged the association to continue coordinating with the MND to promote information dissemination inside and outside the military to raise public awareness of AO victims, mobilize international and domestic organizations and individuals to support AO/dioxin victims, and implement the Vietnam-US project to support people with disabilities in eight provinces. On this occasion, General Vinh wished the association’s officials and its chapters across the country a… Read full this story
