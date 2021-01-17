US won’t impose tariffs or sanctions on Viet Nam’s exports

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talks on the phone with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on January 7 on bilateral economic and trade issues .— VNA/VNS Photo The US Trade Representative (USTR) has decided against recommending punitive tariffs on Vietnamese exports, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Saturday. The report on findings in the Section 301 investigation of Viet Nam’s acts, policies, and practices related to currency valuation was released on Friday. The ministry informed the press that the USTR’s report provided comprehensive information regarding the case, including the reasons for and purposes of the investigation. The report did not mention or recommend imposing tariffs or any sanctions on Viet Nam’s exports, the ministry said, noting that the efforts made at all levels, from Government leaders to officials of ministries, sectors, agencies, associations and businesses of both Viet Nam and the US have brought about positive outcomes. The ministry, as chair of the Viet Nam section in the Viet Nam-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council and the agency authorised to work with the US in handling the case, welcomed the conclusion of the USTR’s report. The USTR’s decision has a positive meaning for… Read full this story

