US set for mass vaccinations as world virus deaths top 1.6 million

LOUISVILLE, KY – DECEMBER 13: Wes Wheeler, President of UPS Healthcare, checks out boxes containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are as they are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport on Sunday, December 13, in Louisville, Kentucky. Each box contains dry ice to keep the temperature at minus 70 Celsius and contains a GPS tracker.(Michael Clevenger – Pool/Getty Images/AFP) Doses will be shipped out in boxes containing dry ice that are capable of staying at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), the frigid temperature needed to preserve the drug. General Gus Perna, who is overseeing the massive logistical operation as part of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, likened the moment to D-Day, a turning point of World War II. “I am absolutely 100 percent confident that we are going to distribute safely, this precious commodity, this vaccine, needed to defeat the enemy Covid,” he told reporters. The imminent start of the mass vaccination campaign in the world’s hardest-hit country came as Germany announced a partial lockdown from Wednesday with non-essential shops and schools to close in a bid to halt an “exponential growth” in coronavirus infections. The restrictions will apply until January 10,… Read full this story
- Boris says more than 2.4million Covid-19 vaccines have been given to people in the UK as the minister in charge of the scheme says it CAN be delivered 24/7 'if they could get enough doses' but No10 insists there 'isn't a clamour for jabs after 8pm'
- First fruits of vaccine rollout 'should be seen in weeks'
- Is Europe Getting Its COVID Vaccine Rollout Wrong?
- Israel shames America by vaccinating 20% of its population against COVID-19 - working at 10-TIMES rate of Operation Warp Speed that's administered 8.02m to protect just 2.5% of the country
- Every over-50 to get jab by MAY: Ministers reveal new pledge to vaccinate 32m within 16 weeks - as Matt Hancock says 2.3million have had dose already with tally rising by 200,000-a-day
- Coronavirus digest: EU expedites Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval
- Thousands of Britons who have received their Covid jab 'will be offered a vaccine passport' in trial taking place this month – as EU considers plan to bring them in for travel across Europe
- Boris Johnson 'clashed with NHS chiefs over excessive bureaucracy slowing down vaccine rollout' and vows to test 24-hour hubs - as it's revealed 2.4million have had jab at rate of 165,000-a-day
- Covid-19: Disneyland Resort and stadiums turned into vaccination centres
- Covid-19: UK records highest daily death toll as Boris Johnson pledges vaccine programme to operate 24/7
