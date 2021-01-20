US set for mass vaccinations as world virus deaths top 1.6 million

LOUISVILLE, KY – DECEMBER 13: Wes Wheeler, President of UPS Healthcare, checks out boxes containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are as they are unloaded from air shipping containers at UPS Worldport on Sunday, December 13, in Louisville, Kentucky. Each box contains dry ice to keep the temperature at minus 70 Celsius and contains a GPS tracker.(Michael Clevenger – Pool/Getty Images/AFP) Doses will be shipped out in boxes containing dry ice that are capable of staying at -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit), the frigid temperature needed to preserve the drug. General Gus Perna, who is overseeing the massive logistical operation as part of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, likened the moment to D-Day, a turning point of World War II. “I am absolutely 100 percent confident that we are going to distribute safely, this precious commodity, this vaccine, needed to defeat the enemy Covid,” he told reporters. The imminent start of the mass vaccination campaign in the world’s hardest-hit country came as Germany announced a partial lockdown from Wednesday with non-essential shops and schools to close in a bid to halt an “exponential growth” in coronavirus infections. The restrictions will apply until January 10,… Read full this story

