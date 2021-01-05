Investment US$748 million committed to HCMC’s industrial parks in 2020 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021,11:32 (GMT+7) US$748 million committed to HCMC’s industrial parks in 2020The Saigon Times A Japanese-invested factory in the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) in HCMC attracted some US$748 million in new investment capital last year, increasing 15.79% year-on-year. According to the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), foreign direct investment in the city’s EPZs and IPs reached over US$363 million, falling 8.3% compared with 2019 due to the global economic downturn and travel restrictions being imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Thirty existing foreign-invested projects registered additional capital of over US$182.2 million, dropping 21.54% year-on-year, while there were 16 new projects worth US$180.8 million in total, up 10.5% year-on-year. The major investors came from the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Thailand, Hong Kong and South Korea. Sectors that attracted the most foreign investment were industrial services with nearly US$158.2 million, mechanical engineering, footwear, electronics, plastics-rubber, chemicals and clothing. The city’s EPZs and IPs also attracted US$384.67 million from domestic investors in 2020, soaring 53.94% from the previous year. Thirty-seven existing… Read full this story

