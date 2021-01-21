Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will host a film screening to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
The Vietnam Cinema Department will join hands with relevant agencies to organise the screening nationwide from February 3 to 18.
The films include “Con duong co Mat Troi” (Road with the Sun) and documentaries “Nho ve Tay Tien” (Remembering Tay Tien) and “Hanh trinh thu phap Viet” (Journey of Vietnamese calligraphy).
Audience is asked to strictly follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.
Meanwhile, Tet, the largest and most celebrated festival of Vietnam, falls on February 12 this year./.
