Universities to be fined for enrolment violations

Students study electrical programme at a vocational training centre. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Colleges and universities found to have violated enrolment regulations will face the fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,340) and be forced to stop all enrolment activities, according to a new decree. The Government's decree, which was issued on January 22, stipulates that institutes found to enrol students exceeding their capacities or failing to follow regulated enrolment procedures will be fined between VNĐ20-30 million ($868-1,302). Institutes failing to report the threshold of required majors to management offices and candidates will be fined between VNĐ30-40 million ($1,302-1,730). Those found to enrol students for unlicensed foreign education programmes will face the fines of VNĐ60 million ($2,605). Under the decree, the highest fines for violations on wrongly enrolling students for university and college degrees will be VNĐ100 million ($4,340) These institutes will also be required to return school fees for students and forced to stop enrolment activities. After the decree was issued, representatives of colleges and universities complained about the fines. Most said the fines were not strict enough and universities would happily pay the fines to enrol more students than regulated.

