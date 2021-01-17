Food Unique fermented fish noodle soup By Lam Nhu Sunday, Jan 17, 2021,09:35 (GMT+7) Unique fermented fish noodle soupBy Lam Nhu A bowl of bun mam (noodle soup with fermented fish paste) – PHOTO: CO BA BINH DUONG Bun mam, or a noodle soup cooked with fermented fish, boasts one of the Mekong Delta’s specialties. It seems to have originated from Cambodia. Yet it has put on many new Vietnamese features. In Cambodia, prahok, which is a crushed, salted and fermented fish paste, is one of the key ingredients of the noodle soup. However, for the Vietnamese version, prahok is replaced with sauce of linh fish (moustached danio) or sac fish (snakeskin gourami). The good fermented fish are from Chau Doc City in An Giang Province. The broth of the dish is made of fermented fish paste. It is seasoned with sugar, minced lemon grass and green onion. To further enhance flavor of the dish, shrimps, squids and roasted pork are added. The salty flavor of the broth comes from the fermented fish paste while its sweetness is from coconut water. A thicker soup can be made by boiling pork or chicken bones. Many kinds of fish found in the Mekong Delta can be… Read full this story

Unique fermented fish noodle soup have 318 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.