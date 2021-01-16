Community UNFPA provides aid to support older Vietnamese people in Covid-19 context The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 16, 2021,11:39 (GMT+7) UNFPA provides aid to support older Vietnamese people in Covid-19 contextThe Saigon Times Old people receive free healthcare services at a community program in Hanoi. The UNFPA has donated personal protective equipment and hygiene items to help Vietnam improve healthcare services for the elderly amid Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam handed over personal protective equipment and hygiene items to the Social Protection Department on January 14 to support caregivers and social care workers who provide services to older people in the Covid-19 context. The supplies, including gloves, face masks, anti-droplet face shields, thermometers and hand sanitizers worth US$30,000, will be distributed to social protection centers and community caregivers in high-risk cities and provinces such as Hai Duong, Danang and Quang Nam. According to the UNFPA, Covid-19 has had devastating effects on older people as they are at an increased risk of developing severe conditions and seeing higher death rates from the disease. As one of the fastest-ageing populations in the world, with the number of older persons aged 65 and above accounting for 7.7% of… Read full this story

