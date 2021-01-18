Ultra-luxury residences hit Vietnam

Representatives from Masterise Homes (Tran Quoc Hoai and Nguyen Huong Lien back left; Jason Turnbull front left) and from Marriott International (Justin Malcolm second from right, Scott Hodgetts right, and Ha Quoc Minh front right) joined honoured guests Alexander Tatsis from the US Consulate General (third from left) and Mary Tarnowka from AmCham (fourth from left) The branded residences experience, as seen in many developed real estate markets, offers tremendous opportunities in Vietnam amidst rising demand for alternative residential products that offer the next level of luxury living. The joint effort of the two entities – each bringing their impressive experience and expansive expertise in property development and hospitality management – is expected to bring a new ultra-luxury residential product concept of branded residences to Vietnam, elevating and changing the local landscape of residences to truly global luxury standards. The partnership also underscores Masterise Homes’ position as Vietnam’s leading real estate player, reflecting its 6-year transformation to becoming a reputable world-class property developer. The agreement is expected to deliver unparalleled luxury living in Vietnam, and is set to allow Masterise Homes to extend its development expertise into Vietnam’s fast-growing luxury real estate market, leveraging Marriott International’s global brands such as… Read full this story
