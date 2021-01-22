Nation Two returnees from U.S. test positive for Covid-19 20 days after arriving home The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,14:34 (GMT+7) Two returnees from U.S. test positive for Covid-19 20 days after arriving homeThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad disinfect their hands at a quarantine center. The Health Ministry on January 21 confirmed two fresh Covid-19 cases who are local men returning home from the United States and transiting in South Korea – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry on January 21 confirmed two fresh Covid-19 cases—local men returning home from the United States and transiting in South Korea—found to be infected with the disease 20 days after their arrival in Vietnam. They are both residents of HCMC, aged 54 and 66. According to the ministry, they arrived home on January 1 through the Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Flight VN441. They were quarantined in the central province of Phu Yen upon arrival. They tested positive for the coronavirus on January 20 and are now under medical treatment at the Phu Yen Province General Hospital. Earlier, 16 passengers boarding this flight had been confirmed positive for the virus. They were also placed… Read full this story
- Trey's day arrives
- Google launches Taste Test site to generate your perfect Android home screen
- Randy Gregory Tests Positive For Marijuana At NFL Scouting Combine
- State Prison, Veterans’ Home, and Catholic School Test Positive for Legionella Bacteria
- 20 percent of baby food tested positive for LEAD, reveals ten-year study
- Kroger, Albertsons, Dollar Tree and 99 Cents Only all tested positive for BPA in canned foods
- I Tested Positive for Herpes—Now What?
- UFC Champion Jon Jones Is Facing Major Penalties After Testing Positive for Steroids
- CDC Ebola SWAT teams to assist hospitals as second health worker tests positive
- 96% NFL Former Players Tested Positive For Chronic Brain Disease, Study Reveals
Two returnees from U.S. test positive for Covid-19 20 days after arriving home have 311 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.