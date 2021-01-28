Two new community cases of COVID-19 reported in Việt Nam on Thursday

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam chaired the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control meeting on the new community cases. — Photo from the Ministry of Health HÀ NỘI — Two community infections of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Việt Nam, the first local transmissions for almost two months. One of the new cases is linked to a woman who tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus after arriving in Japan to work earlier this week. It has not yet been determined if either of the new detections are the stronger strain of COVID-19, but officials say as there is a connection to the case in Japan, extra precautions should be taken. One new patient is a 34-year-old Vietnamese woman who works at POYUN Company in Hải Dương Province. She had close contact with the 32-year-old woman from the same province, who had tested positive upon arrival in Japan. She has been isolated after testing positive on Wednesday evening and is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội. The second patient is a 31-year-old man, who is an employee of Vân Đồn International Airport, living in Hồng Hà Ward,… Read full this story

