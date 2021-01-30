Twenty-seven new community cases of COVID-19 confirmed

Contacts with new COVID-19 case in HCM City are tested and quarantined54 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday eveningNine new community cases on Friday morningLATEST COVID-19 OUTBREAKS: VN should be ready for 30,000 cases, containment in 10 days the goal: Steering Committee84 new community cases and seven more imported Health workers take samples in Vân Đồn District, Quảng Ninh Province. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Twenty-seven new community cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Saturday evening, with two in the capital of Hà Nội, raising the number of community cases in the country since January 27 to 208. HCM City recorded one community case, a 28-year-old man with a permanent address in Hải Dương Province. He had contact with Patient 1,612 in the pandemic hotspot of Chí Linh City, Hải Dương Province. Gia Lai Province in the Central Highlands reported two cases, a husband and wife. They live in Ayun Pa Township of Gia Lai Province and are connected to case 1,612 in the pandemic spot in Chí Linh City, Hải Dương Province. Hà Nội reported two cases, a 40-year-old man in Nam Từ Liêm District, who had contact with Patient 1,584 and a 34-year-old man in Đông Anh District, who… Read full this story

