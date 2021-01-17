with Chef de Cuisine Jean Francois Nulli from JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi Chef de Cuisine Jean Francois Nulli This refreshing recipe offers a classic gazpacho flavour, loaded with fresh, crunchy vegetables and herbs. Ingredients: 2portions Tuna tartar – Tuna fillet 120 gr – Sesame oil 1 tsp. – Black and white sesame 10 gr – Pink peppercorn 6 gr – Extra virgin olive oil 1 soup spoon – Vanilla pod 1 piece – Sea salt 3 gr Tuna tartar with classic Gazpacho sauce Gazpacho – Tomatoes 2 pcs – Bell peppers half a piece – Cucumbers 100 gr – Onions 100 gr – Basil 5 leaves – Garlic 1 clove – Salt & pepper – Sherry vinegar – Tomato juice 200 gr – Extra virgin olive oil Method: – Cut the tuna into small cubes. – For the dressing blend, mix all dressing ingredients together until the mixture is smooth. – Toss prepared tuna with dressing and season while tasting. – To make the Gazpacho, chop all vegetables, add sherry vinegar, tomato juice, and extra virgin olive oil and marinate the mixture overnight in the fridge. – The next day, blend all ingredients and adjust seasoning. You… Read full this story

