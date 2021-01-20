Corporate TTC expects to export over 300,000 tons of sugar in 2020-2021 season By Trung Chanh Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,18:40 (GMT+7) TTC expects to export over 300,000 tons of sugar in 2020-2021 seasonBy Trung Chanh Farmers harvest sugarcane in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang. The Thanh Thanh Cong Group expects to export over 300,000 tons of sugar in the 2020-2021 season – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – Major sugar producer Thanh Thanh Cong (TTC) Group has set a target to export more than 300,000 tons of sugar in the 2020-2021 season, which will be a new record for Vietnam’s sugar sector. TTC Group Chairman Dang Van Thanh said TTC is a private economic group with a charter capital of VND16.8 trillion and equity of VND22 trillion. Despite difficulties, the firm reached its pre-tax profit target of VND1.25 trillion in 2020. The group owns leading sugar companies, such as Bien Hoa Sugar JSC and Bourbon Tay Ninh Sugar JSC, with a market share of nearly 50% in the local market. It has nine sugar plants with a total crushing capacity of 29,500 tons a day, producing 737,200 tons of sugar per year. The total area of its material farms is 65,000 hectares… Read full this story
