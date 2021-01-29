Try Ninh Thuận’s fish cake noodle dish

One of the symbolic dishes in the Central province of Ninh Thuận is fish cake noodles. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — One of the symbolic dishes of the Central province of Ninh Thuận is fish cake noodles. While the noodles in HCM City are thick and chewy and appear white almost transparent, the noodles in Phan Rang Town are thinner and have a milky white colour. They are made from rice powder and boiled in hot water. The attractiveness of the dish lies in the broth, for which most restaurants seem to have the same recipe. The fish, mainly silver fish, are carefully selected from the market in the morning, and the chef separates the flesh from the bones. The fish cakes are fried until golden and put on top of the noodles followed by the broth. To enjoy, don’t forget to add some chilli sauce and lemon slices. The softness and chewiness of the noodles is like no other. — VNS

