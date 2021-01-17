Troubled fishing boat rescued

Ship SAR27-01. Photo: VNA Earlier, in the morning the same day, the center learned that Nguyen Van Toan, 48, a fisherman on fishing boat KH 90398-TS, experienced acute stomachache accompanied by vomiting. While taking the fisherman ashore, the boat was caught in engine failure and went adrift about 48 nautical miles off Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province. The center immediately sent ship SAR27-01 to the scene while connecting the boat with inland doctors to provide fisherman Nguyen Van Toan with initial treatment. The center also asked other fishing boats around the sea area to support the distressed. Translated by Song Anh
