Trial for ex-trade minister Vu Huy Hoang, accomplices postponed again

Ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vũ Huy Hoàng. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The first-instance trial for ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vũ Huy Hoàng and nine accomplices, slated for January 18, has been postponed again due to the absence of witnesses and people associated with the case. This is the second time the trial has been delayed due to people not turning up to court. Hoàng, born in 1953, and Phan Chí Dũng – former head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Light Industry Department, face charges of “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”. The eight other defendants, who are former HCM City officials, including Nguyễn Hữu Tín, born in 1957 and the former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, were accused of “violating regulations on land management”. Tín and two others who are former officials of HCM City were absent from the original trial on January 7. According to the indictment from the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage JSC (Sabeco), which is under the MoIT’s management, was given 6,080sq.m of land in Bến Nghé Ward of HCM City’s District 1 for non-agricultural production and business purposes…. Read full this story

