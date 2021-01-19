Traffic restriction imposed in dozens of downtown streets during National Party Congress

Posters marking Việt Nam’s 13th National Party Congress are seen in streets in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — Trucks carrying heavy loads and some coaches will be prohibited from traveling through a number of roads in Hà Nội during the 13th National Party Congress which opens next Monday.

In a bid to ease traffic flow for the important political event, lorries carrying 500kg and more and coaches with 24 passengers or above will be banned from certain streets.

Hundreds of politicians and delegates will be in the capital city from January 24 to February 2. During the week-long session top leaders will be picked to run the country for the next five years.

Now police are issuing a series of traffic guidelines to reduce congestion and ensure clearer roads for official motorcades.

Trucks and coaches will not be allowed to travel from 6am to 9am on Sunday (January 24) on the following streets: Phạm Hùng, Thăng Long Boulevard, Đỗ Đức Dục, Khuất Duy Tiến, Trần Duy Hưng, Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đào Tấn, Kim Mã, Liễu Giai, Vạn Phúc, Nguyễn Thái Học, Trần Phú, Hùng Vương, Chu Văn An, Hoàng Diệu, Độc Lập, Lê Hồng Phong, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Nguyễn Tri Phương, Điện Biên Phủ, Nguyễn Quyền, Trần Bình Trọng, Trần Hưng Đạo, Quán Sứ and Tràng Thi.

The traffic restrictions will also be in place from 6.30am to 8.30am, 10.30am to 2pm and from 4pm to 6.30pm from January 25 until the end of February 2.

Additionally, from 6.30am to 8.30am on January 25, those vehicles will also be prevented from travelling on Đặng Thai Mai, Xuân Diệu, Âu Cơ, Nghi Tàm, Yên Phụ, Thanh Niên, Hùng Vương, Hoàng Văn Thụ, Độc Lập and Điện Biên Phủ.

Other road users are expected to give way to any official vehicles and police are suggesting motorists avoid the areas and look for alternative routes.

Meanwhile, all delegates at the Congress as well as reporters covering the event and staff serving will be tested for COVID-19 twice from January 18-23. VNS