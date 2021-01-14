Traditional Japanese doll exhibition opens in HCM City

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Việt Nam has launched the exhibition “Traditional Japanese Dolls” at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum. Photo courtesy of the organiser The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Việt Nam has launched the exhibition “Traditional Japanese Dolls” at the HCM City Fine Arts Museum. This exhibition features 32 traditional dolls depicting the gracefulness of Japanese women in kimonos, popular characters in Japanese Noh and Kabuki plays, babies, children, and royalty. Japanese dolls are divided into different types according to the makers’ skills and materials, and themes and shapes. For the Japanese, the doll is not merely a decoration but also a confidant, representing the feelings of its owner. The exhibition provides Vietnamese audiences a glimpse into a part of traditional Japanese culture as well as the spiritual culture of the Japanese people. The exhibition is open until January 27. The museum is at 97A Phó Đức Chính Street in District 1. Entrance to the museum is VNĐ30,000. — VNS

