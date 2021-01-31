Tourism Tourism sector once again faces dead halt due to new coronavirus wave By Dao Loan Sunday, Jan 31, 2021,08:33 (GMT+7) Tourism sector once again faces dead halt due to new coronavirus wave By Dao Loan Cruise ships sit idle in Halong City, Quang Ninh Province. Local tour operators are once again facing tour cancellations due to the new coronavirus outbreaks in some northern provinces, making life difficult for the tourism sector – PHOTO: DAO LOAN HCMC – Local tour operators are once again facing tour cancellations due to the new coronavirus outbreaks in some northern provinces, making life difficult for the tourism sector to get back on its feet. Numerous events and most tours to a series of destinations in the northern region were canceled on January 29, with many customers asking for refunds instead of accepting service vouchers, creating hassles for tourism firms. Ngo Minh Duc, chairman of HG Holdings, said, “The firm’s ship fleet in Halong City has suspended operations after having re-operated at some 10% of its capacity.” Many tour operators in HCMC are under stress as customers have canceled tours to not only the northern region but other localities as well. Nguyen The Khai, general director of Hoan My… Read full this story

