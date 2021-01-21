WORK TO DO: High-end tourism at Sơn Đoòng provides around 500 jobs for the local community. AFP/VNA Photo By Nhac Nguyen Vast rock formations the size of multi-storey buildings loom above Hồ Minh Phúc, as he picks a path through the gloom inside the world’s largest cave. Phúc, who once earned a living through illegal logging, is a porter for the small tour groups that explore Việt Nam’s Sơn Đoòng – a cave so large it has its own ecosystem and weather patterns. Home to flying foxes and a 70-metre rock formation resembling a dog’s paw, the cave is an otherworldly wonder that has reshaped the lives of the surrounding community since it opened for boutique tourism in 2013. Trapped in poverty, young men like Phúc once had little choice but to forage in the depths of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park – the World Heritage site where Sơn Đoòng lies. There they searched for precious agarwood, a hugely sought-after material known as “the wood of the gods” and widely used for incense. Others eked out a living from hunting endangered civets and porcupines in the forest. “We had to do all we could to avoid the forest rangers,”… Read full this story

Tourism on track in the world's largest cave have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 21, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.