Tour the 500-year-old pottery village in Hội An

Clay buffaloes are featured at Thanh Hà Pottery Village in Quảng Nam Province’s Hội An City. – VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – With just three weeks to go before the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, the Thanh Hà craft Village in Quảng Nam Province’s Hội An Town is busy making sets of clay buffaloes, in the hope that the zodiac sign of the 2021 Lunar New Year will bring about a year of prosperity and luck. The 500-year-old craft village is famous for its traditional pottery products and is a tourism hot spot in central Việt Nam. Thanh Ha pottery has distinguished itself from others thanks to its diverse colors. The villagers use clay from the Thu Bồn River to make pottery products. To celebrate the 2021 Lunar New Year which ushers in the Year of the Buffalo, they have created clay buffaloes in a variety of sizes and designs. VNS

