Total of 205 traders allowed to export rice

The rice storage of Sông Hậu Food Company in Cần Thơ City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Up to 205 local traders nationwide were permitted to export rice as of January 18, following a list released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import and Export Department. Per the list, the Mekong Delta City of Cần Thơ saw the highest number of licensed rice exporters at 43. HCM City ranked second with 38 eligible rice exporters, followed by the southern provinces of Long An, An Giang and Đồng Tháp at 25, 20 and 18, respectively. Other localities with licensed rice exporters were Tiền Giang and Hà Nội with eight, Nghệ An with seven, and Kiên Giang and Vĩnh Long at six. Meanwhile, other localities had only one permitted rice exporter, such as Đắk Nông, Trà Vinh, Tây Ninh, Bình Định, Bình Dương, Hà Tĩnh, Nam Định and Ninh Bình. Despite a modest decline of 3.5 per cent in export volume to 6.15 million tonnes mainly due to the Government’s efforts to ensure national food security amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rice shipments still recorded turnover of nearly $3.1 billion in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 9.3 per cent. The export price of Vietnamese rice reached $499 per tonne, up 13.3 per cent compared to 2019. This was… Read full this story

