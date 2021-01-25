Top partners create ecological island Located just 25 minutes by yacht from Ho Chi Minh City’s Bach Dang wharf, the ecological Angel Island is expected to offer a classy and sustainable living space for successful customers. Angel Island has been built on a pristine island located southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, close to District 1. The island is surrounded by the river, which is exclusively owned by Song Tien Corporation and spans over 204 hectares. The island is set to become the exclusive eco-urban living space for those who value privacy and quality of life. To create such a worthy living space for the upper class, Song Tien Corporation cooperated with more than 20 prestigious domestic and international partners in infrastructure, master planning, architecture, landscaping, technology, and interior design. All partners have years of experience in implementing large well-known projects such as smart and island cities, high rise commercial and residential, multi-functional parks, and meditation gardens. The participation of strategic partners initially marked Song Tien’s success in the development of Angel Island Strategic cooperation As one of the prominent names on the list of Song Tien’s partners, Singaporean infrastructure and urban development consultancy Surbana Jurong played a leading role… Read full this story
- Axed Love Islander Mike Boateng's brother SLAMS show for 'editing' him and Priscilla Anyabu badly so that they wouldn't get to the final
- Islanders to return to Nassau Coliseum on part-time basis
- Fordham looks to end streak vs Rhode Island
- Lady Elliot Island Great Barrier Reef 'island ark' to protect against climate change
- Welcome to Lady Elliot Island — the postcard-sized gem brought back from the brink
- 'I'm writing to Ofcom': Love Island viewers are left outraged at Shaughna's heartache over Callum's Casa Amor betrayal... after record-breaking complaints in previous years
- High School Student Creates Fake 2020 Congressional Candidate, Twitter Verifies The Account
- Love Island winners Paige and Finn look giddy as they touch down at Heathrow airport alongside a smiling Siannise and Luke T
- SightMD Earns Top Honors In Three Categories In 2020 Annual ‘Best of Long Island’ Competition
- Who won Love Island 2020? Final winners revealed
Top partners create ecological island have 350 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.