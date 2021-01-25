Top partners create ecological island Located just 25 minutes by yacht from Ho Chi Minh City’s Bach Dang wharf, the ecological Angel Island is expected to offer a classy and sustainable living space for successful customers. Angel Island has been built on a pristine island located southeast of Ho Chi Minh City, close to District 1. The island is surrounded by the river, which is exclusively owned by Song Tien Corporation and spans over 204 hectares. The island is set to become the exclusive eco-urban living space for those who value privacy and quality of life. To create such a worthy living space for the upper class, Song Tien Corporation cooperated with more than 20 prestigious domestic and international partners in infrastructure, master planning, architecture, landscaping, technology, and interior design. All partners have years of experience in implementing large well-known projects such as smart and island cities, high rise commercial and residential, multi-functional parks, and meditation gardens. The participation of strategic partners initially marked Song Tien’s success in the development of Angel Island Strategic cooperation As one of the prominent names on the list of Song Tien’s partners, Singaporean infrastructure and urban development consultancy Surbana Jurong played a leading role… Read full this story

