Top leader congratulates newly-elected Secretary of General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee

Secretary of General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith. — Photo Vientiane Times HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng has sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected Secretary of General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith. Thongloun Sisoulith was elected as the Secretary of General of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee at the 11th National Party Congress that ended on Friday. Trọng said he believed that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party led by Thongloun Sisoulith, the Lao people will continue to gain many new achievements in the renewal process, successfully implementing the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress of the Party and successfully build an independent, democratic, united and prosperous Laos in accordance with socialist goals. The Party, State and Vietnamese people will work together with the Party, State and people of Laos to preserve and nurture friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Việt Nam towards developing in depth, practicality and efficiency in all fields, bringing benefits to the people of the two countries, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region… Read full this story

