Thirty six new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday evening

A health worker takes samples from students at Xuân Phương Primary School for COVID-19 testing. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Thirty six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, including 17 community infections. There were also 19 people testing positive who arrived in the country on repatriation flights. Of the community infections, four are in Hà Nội, three in Quảng Ninh, one in Hải Dương, and one in Bình Dương. The total cases of COVID-19 in Việt Nam now stand at 1,817. Việt Nam reported 14 new COVID-19 community cases yesterday morning, one is in Bắc Ninh, two in Hòa Bình, two in Gia Lai and four in Hải Dương provinces, and five in the capital. Sixty two new cases were recorded in the country on Saturday, with all but one being community infections. Treatment for serious cases Meanwhile, Associate Professor Lương Ngọc Khuê, director of the Medical Services Administration, together with the Professional Council, conducted an online consultation of COVID-19 cases and directed treatment at hospitals in Quảng Ninh and Hải Dương provinces on Sunday morning. The Quảng Ninh Hospital No 2 reported situation of patient 1,658. On January 24, 2021, she attended… Read full this story

