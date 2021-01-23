The Ho Chi Minh City Brand Award is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to honour enterprises with excellent results in building and developing brands for products and services. The profiles of participating enterprises are scored by the judging panel based on 10 criteria, including transparency and legal compliance; performance efficiency; business ethics; social activities; human resources and personnel policy; research and development (R&D), innovation; generation transfer vision; promotion and brand development; brand coverage and management; quality and safety. The Ho Chi Minh City Brand Award is a great motivation for Thien Long Group to reach farther in 2021, its 40-year milestone The judging panel has selected 30 enterprises having product and service brands that meet the criteria. Thien Long Group was honoured to receive this prestigious award. Growing from a small pen factory established in 1981 into a famous brand in the stationery industry Thien Long Group is looking back on four decades of continuous improvement down to the smallest detail. Throughout this journey, Thien Long has created powerful internal forces to form its “core”, which are R&D, research and production of chemistry, mold, and automation. The group has expanded its scale, not only providing popular… Read full this story

Thien Long Group wins Ho Chi Minh City Brand Award 2020 have 303 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 23, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.