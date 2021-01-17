Traveler’s Guide The tranquil, soothing hill in Binh Thuan By Duong Thuy Sunday, Jan 17, 2021,14:33 (GMT+7) The tranquil, soothing hill in Binh ThuanBy Duong Thuy A view of Hon Hong Hill – PHOTOS: DUONG THUY Hon Hong is a peaceful hillscape in Hoa Thang Commune, Bac Binh District, Binh Thuan Province My car was travelling on the flat road to attractions in Hoa Thang Commune. The untapped landscape was one of my favorites in the location. Under the blazing sun, herds of cows were grazing on the lush grass. What surprised me most was Vietnam still had those poetic views. I met Tuan who is a local herdsman. He told me that most of people here earned their living from the sea. However, some had switched to raising cows to have better income while others worked for industrial zones or sought service jobs in Mui Ne. Tuan also told me about Hon Hong Hill whose top is home to Champa sacred stones. He said nobody was allowed to touch these stones. Local people believed that a violator to that rule would be severely punished. To reach the top of Hon Hong, we would have to travel more than 10 kilometers on foot. Conquering… Read full this story

The tranquil, soothing hill in Binh Thuan have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 17, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.