By Minh Phương & Ly Ly Cao Imagine this … A teacher that never gets tired, never complains, works for free, and no matter what, never gets irritated by misbehaving kids. Sounds too good to be true? It may well be reality in the foreseeable future. Meet Trí Nhân – Việt Nam’s first fully-functional artificial intelligence (AI) robot. And this hunk of metal could soon be coming to a classroom near you. GROUND BREAKER: Trí Nhân – Việt Nam’s first AI robot. VNS Photo Minh Phương “Robots have been around for decades, but most are only used for repetitive tasks,” said Phạm Thành Nam, a co-founder of the Open Classroom Team. “Trí Nhân is different, because he has AI and will be used for intellectual work. His main job is to answer questions from students and be a teaching assistant.” The Open Classroom Team is a group of AI specialists providing education methods and platforms for students. It spent more than a year building, testing, and developing its first AI robot. And when it was completed, it needed a suitable name. IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Trí Nhân being introduced to the public at the Education Summit and School Exposition 4.0. Photo… Read full this story

The future of teaching is here today have 321 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.