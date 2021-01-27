Thaiholdings capitalisation hits nearly $2.6 million after recent share sale

Thaiholdings’ headquarters in Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. Photo www.thaiholdings.com.vn HÀ NỘI — In a statement, Thaiholdings Joint Stock Company (THD) said that the company successfully finished the sale of 296.1 million shares for its existing shareholders. After the sale, Thaiholdings’s capital rose to VNĐ3.5 trillion from VNĐ539 billion. The company used most of the money from mobilisation to buy 81.6 per cent of Thaigroup shares, according to its fourth quarter result. The merger and acquisition (M&A) deal helps Thaiholdings post greater results in the fourth quarter. During the period, its profit after tax was over VNĐ1.02 trillion, 67 times higher than that of 2019. In 2020, the company’s profit after tax reached VNĐ1.09 trillion, nearly 23 times higher than that of 2019. After the M&A deal, Thaiholdings’ share price surged. Last week, THD share price ended Friday at VNĐ172,000 which helps Thaiholdings become the company with the biggest market capitalisation on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange. This also helps Nguyễn Đức Thuỵ, chairman of the board of Thaiholdings, become one of top 10 richest people on Việt Nam’s stock market. On Tuesday, the THD share price edged higher despite a strong decrease of the general market. THD shares traded at VNĐ160,000, up 0.63 per cent while the northern benchmark HNX-Index… Read full this story

