TH Group illustrates its value with nutritious milk varieties, photo Thanh Tung The Vietnam Value Programme is the government’s unique and long-term programme aiming at building and developing national brands and products. Every two years, chosen companies and their products can represent Vietnam as a prestigious country with high-quality goods and services, increasing the pride and attractiveness of the country and its people, while contributing to promoting foreign trade development and improving national competitiveness. In this spirit, TH Group decided to apply for this year’s programme, not only to be recognised by the government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and other organisations, but also to accompany the programme and introduce its products as ones that follow international standards, worthy of contributing to increasing the value of Vietnam’s national goods. This year, TH Group has been honoured with four chosen products – TH true MILK, TH true MILK TopKid, TH School MILK, and TH true Yogurt. TH true MILK was one of the group’s first products on the line and after 10 years has become the favourite milk brand of many domestic consumers, while establishing a name for its creators. TH true MILK is made from pure, fresh milk from… Read full this story

