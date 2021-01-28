Tết Market at InterContinental Hanoi Westlake

People enjoy a traditional dance at the InterContinental Hanoi Westlake’s Tết Market last year. This year, a similar event will take place on January 31. Photo from Facebook page of IHW HÀ NỘI – With Tet (Lunar New Year) festival just around the corner, the InterContinental Hanoi Westlake will hold a Tết Market on January 31. An array of traditional food prepared by a team of the hotel’s talented chefs will be presented at the market. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy lion dancing, bamboo dancing, or to learn how to write calligraphy, make tò he (a kind of traditional toy figurine) and more. They can also join the chưng (square sticky rice) cake making class dive into Vietnamese customs. The free entrance event will last from 10am to 8pm at Sunset Bar. VNS

