Tet gifts for AO/Dioxin victims in Thanh Hoa

Tet gifts presented to people in Hoang Hoa district On behalf of the mission, Lieutenant General Dang Nam Dien, Vice President and General Secretary of the VAVA, handed over 115 gift packages, worth VND 110 million in total, to national contributors and policy beneficiaries in the localities. The gifts serve as encouragement for the policy beneficiaries to overcome hardships in life and enjoy a happy and healthy Tet holiday. Speaking at the event, leaders of the VAVA, the Thanh Hoa Provincial Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Provincial Association of Victims of AO/Dioxin expressed their thanks to the sponsors for their great care for local AO/Dioxin victims. On the occasion of the 2021 Tet festival, the VAVA, in association with sponsors and enterprises, have offered gifts, worth hundreds of million of VND in total, to national contributors and policy families in 13 provinces and cities nationwide. Translated by Trung Thanh

