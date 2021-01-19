Infrastructure Ten provinces blamed for slow site clearance for North-South Expy The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,17:48 (GMT+7) Ten provinces blamed for slow site clearance for North-South ExpyThe Saigon Times A part of the Eastern North-South Expressway – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has announced a list of 10 provinces that have reported slow site clearance for the Eastern North-South Expressway project. The deputy prime minister asked the Ministry of Transport and the governments of Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue, Danang, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa and Dong Nai to swiftly solve problems with the site clearance to ensure the progress of the project. The Eastern North-South Expressway is a project of national importance. The 654-kilometer expressway, divided into 11 subprojects, runs through 13 provinces—Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue, Danang, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Tien Giang and Vinh Long. In compliance with the resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government, the Ministry of Transport and other ministries, governmental departments and local authorities have made great efforts to begin work on the expressway’s subprojects. However, their progress remains slow as site… Read full this story

Ten provinces blamed for slow site clearance for North-South Expy have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.