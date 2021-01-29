BizInfo Techcombank reinforces strength, delivers strong 2020 financial results Friday, Jan 29, 2021,13:28 (GMT+7) Techcombank reinforces strength, delivers strong 2020 financial results HANOI, JANUARY 27, 2021 – Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint-Stock Bank (Techcombank) recorded profit before tax (PBT) for 2020 of VND15.8 trillion, up 23.1% versus 2019 and 21.5% higher than the full-year PBT target approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM). The bank continues to lead the market with a healthy 3.1% return on assets (ROA) for the last 12 months ended December 31, 2020. Capital position remains robust with Basel II CAR of 16.1% at year end. These financial results complete the successful execution of the 2016-2020 strategic plan and were achieved against the most challenging economic environment in Vietnam in over a decade due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Against a challenging and uncertain operating environment in 2020, we took a number of measures throughout the year to support our customers and strengthen Techcombank’s balance sheet to weather the crisis. This included rescheduling loans for customers impacted by COVID-19, offering preferential interest rates, increasing liquidity to ensure we had ample credit for customers while accelerating write-offs to maintain healthy asset quality. Our 2020 financial results show that the long-term… Read full this story

Techcombank reinforces strength, delivers strong 2020 financial results have 302 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.