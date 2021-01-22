Qualcomm is expanding rapidly in Southeast Asia Just a few days ago, China-headquartered Lenovo announced a series of new consumer products and software to serve growing digital transformation demands, including the IdeaPad 5G, ThinkReality A3, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop, and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga among others. Nguyen Van Giap, general manager of Lenovo Vietnam, explained to VIR that the future of remote and hybrid work should be versatile, collaborative, and powerful – and with the right technology, individuals can be better at multitasking and reap the benefits of increased focus and efficiency. “At Lenovo, by engineering the widest portfolio of products, solutions, software, and services, with foundations in the three building blocks of data, computing power, and algorithms, we are providing a comprehensive range of products and solutions for the future of remote and hybrid work, smarter commercial and retail, empowering students and teachers, virtual healthcare and telemedicine, and security and services,” Giap said. Already the world’s leading PC company and a leader in smartphones and tablets, Lenovo is nurturing its bigger ambitions to better conquer the world market this year, driven by growth momentum in 2020. And in this vision Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam, is a top target…. Read full this story

Tech giants building on ICT potential have 327 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.