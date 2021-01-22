Tech giants building on ICT potential

Qualcomm is expanding rapidly in Southeast Asia Just a few days ago, China-headquartered Lenovo announced a series of new consumer products and software to serve growing digital transformation demands, including the IdeaPad 5G, ThinkReality A3, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop, and ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga among others. Nguyen Van Giap, general manager of Lenovo Vietnam, explained to VIR that the future of remote and hybrid work should be versatile, collaborative, and powerful – and with the right technology, individuals can be better at multitasking and reap the benefits of increased focus and efficiency. “At Lenovo, by engineering the widest portfolio of products, solutions, software, and services, with foundations in the three building blocks of data, computing power, and algorithms, we are providing a comprehensive range of products and solutions for the future of remote and hybrid work, smarter commercial and retail, empowering students and teachers, virtual healthcare and telemedicine, and security and services,” Giap said. Already the world’s leading PC company and a leader in smartphones and tablets, Lenovo is nurturing its bigger ambitions to better conquer the world market this year, driven by growth momentum in 2020. And in this vision Asia-Pacific, including Vietnam, is a top target…. Read full this story
- Tech giants to file joint pro-Apple amicus briefs
- Nashville's Change Healthcare merges with tech giant McKesson
- BRUISED APPLE: Tech giant reports record iPhone and iPad sales in holiday quarter, but disappoints Wall Street
- Hundreds of Apple fans swarm Grand Central as tech giant opens fifth store in Manhattan
- Tech giant Foxconn inks deal to boost Wisconsin ginseng growers
- Apple made me addicted to porn: Nashville lawyer sues tech giant
- Gilbert agrees to pay GoDaddy more than $800K to keep the tech giant
- An 'Apple' a day: Tech giant partners with leading healthcare providers for holistic health app
- British Consulate kicks off award to help New York tech startups build UK presence
- New York City Marathon running with Indian tech giant TCS
Tech giants building on ICT potential have 327 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.