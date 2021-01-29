TEC announces opening of second centre in Ho Chi Minh City

TEC has opened its second premium flexible workspace at a prime location in Ho Chi Minh City In line with TEC’s design philosophy, The Executive Centre in Friendship Tower is premium in both aesthetics and functionality. TEC has fully taken the sixth and seventh floors, adding another 222 workstations to its portfolio in Vietnam. Distinctive TEC elements such as Timothy Oulton furnishing, Herman Miller ergonomic chairs, 9am height-adjustable standing desks, and a dedicated barista bar all contributes to the high quality and luxury design of this new centre. Friendship Tower is a LEED-certified Grade A building located at 31 Le Duan Boulevard, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Le Duan Boulevard is a historical street that is highly sought-after and is home to numerous multinational corporations, consulates, government buildings, and museums. With its corporate-oriented yet vibrant architectural design and prominent location, Friendship Tower is set to be an iconic establishment of the city centre skyline. “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of The Executive Centre’s second Centre in Vietnam together with our valued members, special delegates of our partner companies, and friends. Following the success of the first executive centre opened in September 2018 at Saigon Centre Tower 1, this new centre… Read full this story

