TEC announces opening of second centre in Ho Chi Minh City

TEC has opened its second premium flexible workspace at a prime location in Ho Chi Minh City In line with TEC’s design philosophy, The Executive Centre in Friendship Tower is premium in both aesthetics and functionality. TEC has fully taken the sixth and seventh floors, adding another 222 workstations to its portfolio in Vietnam. Distinctive TEC elements such as Timothy Oulton furnishing, Herman Miller ergonomic chairs, 9am height-adjustable standing desks, and a dedicated barista bar all contributes to the high quality and luxury design of this new centre. Friendship Tower is a LEED-certified Grade A building located at 31 Le Duan Boulevard, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Le Duan Boulevard is a historical street that is highly sought-after and is home to numerous multinational corporations, consulates, government buildings, and museums. With its corporate-oriented yet vibrant architectural design and prominent location, Friendship Tower is set to be an iconic establishment of the city centre skyline. “We are delighted to celebrate the launch of The Executive Centre’s second Centre in Vietnam together with our valued members, special delegates of our partner companies, and friends. Following the success of the first executive centre opened in September 2018 at Saigon Centre Tower 1, this new centre… Read full this story
- Ho Chi Minh City proposes entrance allowance for 437 foreign workers
- Ho Chi Minh City university shortlisted for prestigious higher education awards
- East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors
- Advanced tactics required to keep Ho Chi Minh City afloat
- Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicks off at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street
- Star striker’s goal fails to help Ho Chi Minh City FC level in V-League home game
- President Ho Chi Minh’s memorial house in Ho Chi Minh City
- Ho Chi Minh City begins rebuilding park in front of downtown theater
- Ho Chi Minh City puts forward preservation plan for French-era railway HQ
- UK consul general spectates Ho Chi Minh City football derby
TEC announces opening of second centre in Ho Chi Minh City have 311 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.