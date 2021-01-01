Talks review 70 years of Vietnam – Russia training cooperation

During the talks The event was co-chaired by Lt. Gen. Vu Chien Thang, Commander of the Department of Foreign Relations, and Senior Colonel Doan Xuan Bo, Editor-in-Chief of the PAN. Attending the talks were Sr. Lt. Gen. Vo Van Tuan, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, Lt. Gen. Pham Tuan, former Director of the General Department of Defense Industry, representatives of relevant agencies, and many alumni who studied in Russia. The talks reaffirmed the significance of the training cooperation between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union and the current Russian Federation, which has contributed to the national construction and defense cause of each country. Sr. Lt. Gen. Vo Van Tuan, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, speaks at the event. At the event, delegates agreed that the comprehensive strategic partnership with the Russian Federation is a top priority of Vietnam, with the defense ties being the pillar and the training cooperation being a highlight. They noted that the training cooperation in military-defense affairs has contributed significantly to the defense ties in particular and the bilateral relations in general. Speeches delivered at the event reviewed the achievements of the… Read full this story
