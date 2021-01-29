Take a day boat trip to the mangrove forests in Cà Mau

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau has attracted many visitors in recent years with its beautiful mangrove forests and three-striped crabs. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — The mangrove forests in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau have attracted many visitors in recent years. To enter the mangrove forest maze, visitors can take a high-speed boat from the dock of Cape Cà Mau National Park to a stream that leads to a mangrove forest with brackish water and heaps of shrubs. It is one of the main ecotourism attractions at the southernmost point of Việt Nam, located 100 km from the center of Cà Mau Town, capital of Cà Mau Province. The visitors will have an experience of the sight of a muddy coast and towering mangroves. The air is fresh with slight humidity from the sea, Lê Trân, a visitor from HCM City, said. The boat continues its journey and provides its passengers to a second stop among dense thickets of mangroves. The trip takes about an hour with travel through about 20km of the beautiful mangrove forests. The cost of a trip varies from VNĐ700,000 (US$30) for a group under five to VNĐ1 million (US$43) for a group of six to 10. — VNS
