Vinfast announces launch of two new electric motorcycle models and O2O shopping experienceAwakening the sleeping beauty on the banks of the Vam Co Dong RiverSun World: The perfect combination of top entertainment and world cultureC.T Land looks to VND22 trillion revenue in 2021Vsmart honoured as best Vietnamese phone brand at Tech Awards 2020 HCM CITY — A Taiwanese company, one of the world’s largest footwear manufacturers, has announced it is installing rooftop solar systems at its plants in Viet Nam to ensure it uses 100 per cent renewable energy. A rooftop solar system in a footwear manufacturer in Vinh Long Province. At the end of last year it began operating a rooftop solar system at its factory in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long. With a capacity of 37.6 MWP, it is the largest system of its kind installed anywhere in the world. It was built with high-quality components such as ABB (Fimer) inverters, JJ-lapp Solar Cable (Germany), Schletter (Germany) mounting structures and tier-1 solar PV modules. The quality assurance work is supported by RINA from its regional office in Singapore to benchmark the portfolio with international best practices. To instal the system, the company chose a Vietnamese company… Read full this story

Taiwanese footwear producer ties up Vietnamese company for renewable energy solutions have 286 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.