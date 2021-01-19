Investment Taiwan proposes 2,500-hectare green energy agricultural park in Thanh Hoa By Le Hoang Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,13:57 (GMT+7) Taiwan proposes 2,500-hectare green energy agricultural park in Thanh HoaBy Le Hoang The Agriculture Center of Excellence at the Quang Trung Software City. Taiwan has proposed developing a 2,500-hectare green energy agricultural park in Thanh Hoa Province. – PHOTO: COURTESY OF QUANG TRUNG SOFTWARE CITY HCMC – At a teleconference between the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa Province and the Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei on January 18, Taiwanese investors proposed developing a 2,500-hectare green energy agricultural park in the north-central province, a smart agricultural project with low carbon emissions and strong international competitiveness. It will also be a model for technology cooperation between Vietnam and Taiwan. The investors will build a greenhouse agricultural development area, refrigerated warehouses, water purifying and watering systems and an organic fertilizer plant. The project will put agricultural technology and green energy at the heart of its development. It is also expected to boost the development of other industries, comprising farm produce processing and sugar plants and a brewery. Each zone can receive energy from a microgrid and be supported by a network of connected equipment and means of… Read full this story

