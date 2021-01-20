Sustainable buildings fit for tomorrow

Ton Nu Thanh Mai and Nguyen Hong Nhung from the Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) Up until 2050, the construction sector is estimated to need 13,000 buildings a day on average to cope with demand. In 2018 only, this sector consumed approximately 36 per cent of the world’s energy use. Especially in the face of climate change, environmental pollution, and the decline in cultural diversity, construction has been encountering many more difficulties. According to the report “Every breath we take: The lifelong impact of air pollution” published at the COP21 Conference, each year there are roughly 4.3 million deaths from indoor air pollution. Meanwhile, the serious outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a real test of the importance of the quality of living spaces and the health aspects of buildings. Therefore, it suggests that the question of how buildings ensure overall comfort for users in the face of environmental and climate issues as well as changes in the ways our society operates and develops needs considering. Extreme interior temperature, limited fresh air supply, low level of soundproofing, and low-level exposure to natural light will seriously hinder both development and health of users. According to a report from the World… Read full this story

