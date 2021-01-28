Super Brand Day – An excellent e-commerce initiative for brands

With more than 20 campaigns in 2020, Super Brand Day events highlight the strength of Lazada’s relationship with global brands on its LazMall platform, which has seen resounding success due to the proliferation of e-commerce. Unlike other platform-wide shopping festivals lasting several days, Super Brand Days are a brand’s exclusive 11.11 one-day sale event. It offers amazing opportunities for shoppers to buy products of well-known global brands at market-beating prices and be rewarded with gifts. Sharing with VIR about the results of the super series in 2020, CEO of Lazada Vietnam James Dong said that Super Brand Day allows brands to acquire more customers and boost interactions with them. “Region-wide, these Super Brand Days in 2020 have achieved stellar performance. Brands have recorded more than 40 times uplift in sales compared to the daily average, almost eight times more sales compared to mega campaigns like 11.11, and up to six times follower growth in their brand stores across our markets,” the CEO noted. Participating brands – covering a wide spectrum of assortment offerings, from electronics to health and beauty to mother and baby products – have seen significant improvements in sales, views of livestreams, and participation in in-app games. Shoppers… Read full this story
