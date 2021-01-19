Stock Market Stocks drop sharply after a bull run The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,18:20 (GMT+7) Stocks drop sharply after a bull runThe Saigon Times A passer-by walks past the statue of a bull and a bear in front of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange in District 1, HCMC. The VN-Index suffered a steep decline on January 19 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – After an extended period when stocks grew steadily, the local stock market plunged drastically today, January 19, seeing numerous stocks plunge into the red. The benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange lost 60.94 points, or 5.11%, against the session earlier to close the day at 1,131 points. The number of declining stocks was nearly 10 times higher than that of gainers, with 437 decliners, including 112 stocks dropping to the floor prices, and only 44 gainers. There were 986.1 million shares worth nearly VND20.4 trillion changing hands, rising 32% in volume and 19% in value compared with the previous session. Over 63 million shares worth some VND2.4 trillion were transacted in block deals. In the VN30 basket, retailer VRE fell slightly, closing the day down 0.13% to VND37,300. Refrigeration electric engineering corporation REE and real estate developer NVL fell… Read full this story

