When they become a monk, by “leaving home”, people shave off their hair, declare their commitment to Buddhism, renounce one’s family and worldly life to diligently practice Buddhism in a purer place such as a pagoda.At Hoa Sen Group’s recent annual general meeting, Vu denied rumors he was no longer involved with the operations of the company that began after he attended a ceremony to take refuge in the Three Jewels last July.The ceremony is an important ritual for people who accept Buddhism. It does not require a person to become a renunciate or live in a pagoda.”Though I stay up in the mountains and return once a month, I do not miss anything [in the operation of the company],” Vu said.This also helps his executives learn to manage the company on their own, he said, pointing out that a good leader does not only help a company grow but also nurtures the next generation of leaders.All procurement contracts still have to be personally approved by him since he has not entrusted this responsibility to other executives just yet, he said.Every day he calls vice chairman Tran Ngoc Chu to discuss and direct operations, he assured shareholders.He said he plans… Read full this story

Steelmaker Hoa Sen’s chairman to become Buddhist monk in 2026 have 301 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.