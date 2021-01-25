Vietnam Economy Standard Chartered forecasts Vietnam’s 2021 GDP growth at 7.8% By Le Hoang Monday, Jan 25, 2021,18:22 (GMT+7) Standard Chartered forecasts Vietnam’s 2021 GDP growth at 7.8%By Le Hoang A worker at a factory in Vietnam – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – Standard Chartered has forecast that Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth would rebound to 7.8% in 2021 from 2.9% in 2020, with manufacturing likely to continue driving the economy, helping Vietnam outperform the rest of Asia. This forecast was highlighted at Standard Chartered’s Global Research Briefing held virtually late last week, drawing senior representatives from over 100 local and foreign corporate clients. The annual event discussed Standard Chartered’s recently published Global Focus-Economic Outlook 2021 report entitled “The road to redemption” and its latest Global Research report on Vietnam entitled “Vietnam-2021: Strong recovery expected”. “The economy emerged from the worst of the Covid-19 downturn in the third quarter of 2020, and we think the recovery will remain intact. Vietnam has been one of the best-performing economies globally for the past decade and we expect this to continue,” said Tim Leelahaphan, economist for Thailand and Vietnam at Standard Chartered. Standard Chartered’s economists anticipated that improving the growth in investment and services should support… Read full this story

