Stable structure for state budget ( source: freepik.com) Rough estimates from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) showed that last year, total state budget revenues hit over VND1.507 quadrillion ($65.52 billion), up by nearly VND184 trillion ($8 billion) as compared to the sum earlier reported to the National Assembly (NA), which determines the nation's state budget plan annually, and remained lower than the sum of over VND1.54 quadrillion ($66.95 billion) in 2019. Total state budget spending reached over VND1.78 quadrillion ($77.4 billion), far higher than in 2019's VND1.31 quadrillion ($56.95 billion), while the total state budget deficit sat at VND273 trillion ($11.87 billion). Last November, the government reported to the NA that total state revenue in 2020 would likely be just over VND1.32 quadrillion ($57.5 billion), total state spending was forecast to be nearly VND1.69 quadrillion ($73.3 billion), and the total state budget deficit stood at VND363 trillion ($15.78 billion). This was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic causing a decline in businesses' performance, making it difficult for them to contribute to state coffers, and because of the government's application of policies on supporting health care, production, and social security.

